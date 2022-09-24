Sunday Forecast: Warm, Dry & Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A much more sunny, seasonal fall pattern will set into the area on Sunday and will continue over the course of the next week or so. However, the dry and breezy conditions will contribute to a high to very high fire danger threat for Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be a pleasant but breezy day across the 1011 region. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with a few areas possibly hitting 80 degrees. Winds will primarily be from the northwest around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The partnership of breezy, dry and low relative humidity will result in high to very high fire danger, primarily in the northeast in the afternoon. Skies will primarily be mostly sunny but a few clouds may pass through throughout the evening hours. Overall, it will be a pleasant day to spend some time outside, minus the windy conditions. Windy conditions will continue through the overnight, but it will be mostly clear. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s, some areas in the northwest will likely hit the upper 30s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Wind Speed & Gusts (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be another sunny day with near-seasonal temperatures as highs will be in the 70s and the low 80s. It’ll be warmest in the west and Panhandle and the coolest in the northeast. Overnight low temperatures will hit the 40s across the 1011 region.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

For the next 7 days we will see a consistent pattern of pleasant, mostly sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will generally remain in the 70s and overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

