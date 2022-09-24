Teenager injured in Omaha shooting
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen was injured in a shooting Friday.
According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 58th and Grover for a shooting at 9:42 p.m. Friday.
Officers found a teenage male and he was sent to Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Police say a crime scene was found at another home nearby.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
