Teenager injured in Omaha shooting

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen was injured in a shooting Friday.

According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 58th and Grover for a shooting at 9:42 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a teenage male and he was sent to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say a crime scene was found at another home nearby.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

