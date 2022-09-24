Two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln closes portion of west O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of northwest 19th and west O Streets on Saturday.

Lincoln Police said the collision occurred at around 2:26 p.m.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene said a motorcycle and car were involved.

According to LPD, one driver, a man in his 40′s, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was released from the scene with no major injuries.

West O Street will be entirely closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours.

Please consider alternate routes and drive carefully.

This incident is under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

