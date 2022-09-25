Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partner up for adoption event

Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partnered up for an afternoon of crafting, as well as making friends with adoptable kittens.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Some people in Lincoln on Sunday got to make crafts, pet cats and drink bear. Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partnered up for an afternoon of crafting, as well as making friends with adoptable kittens.

The event was all about bringing people out for a good cause. For the owners of Cosmic Eye, pet adoption hit close to the heart.

“It’s super easy to adopt a pet that’s adoptable,” said Michelle Riggins, Cosmic Eye Owner. “We have all adopted pets ourselves and feel like it’s just a really great way to get a pet and also support some local businesses.”

Brave Animal Rescue is a foster-home-based rescue. That means they don’t have a physical location, they rely on community events to get pets adopted. For more information on Brave Animal Rescue visit their website here.

