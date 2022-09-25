Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

Several organizations helped rescue a horse from a swamp
Several organizations helped rescue a horse from a swamp
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse.

The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free.

The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck.

Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but they had to call in the cavalry.

The Omaha Fire Department brought in an aerial rig to reach out into the swamp and hook up a harness and safety rope. Meanwhile, 13 Omaha firefighters, four animal control officers and three Omaha Police officers worked to pull Dakota from the mud while keeping him as calm as possible.

It took more than two hours for the rescuers to free Dakota from the swamp. The horse was eventually reunited with its grateful owners.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple...
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

Latest News

The streets of one Lincoln neighborhood were bustling with activities relating to health and...
Lincolnites head to University Place Neighborhood for Streets Alive! event
Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by...
Two hospitalized in drive-by shootings
Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week,...
One man dead in 18th and O Shooting
7 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Seasonal & Breezy