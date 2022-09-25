Lincoln Police investigating Saturday night homicide

Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & "O" on Saturday night a homicide.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.

LPD said the incident happened in an alley behind the businesses at the intersection. LPD said there is no current threat to the public.

It is unclear what caused the incident or the victim’s identity.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

