Lincoln Police investigating Saturday night homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.

LPD said the incident happened in an alley behind the businesses at the intersection. LPD said there is no current threat to the public.

It is unclear what caused the incident or the victim’s identity.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

