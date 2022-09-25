Lincolnites head to University Place Neighborhood for Streets Alive! event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The streets of one Lincoln neighborhood were bustling with activities relating to health and wellness. Streets Alive! is an annual event that takes place in a different neighborhood every two years. This cycle, University Place Neighborhood is the host.

Its goal is to provide a free outdoor event for Lincolnites of all ages and backgrounds promoting a healthy lifestyle. The streets surrounding University Place Neighborhood were closed off Sunday afternoon. Families and visitors on foot, bicycle and strollers filled the area.

The event brought out vendors and visitors to learn more about healthy activities in and around Lincoln. Visitors there said they come back year after year. The host neighborhood hosts the event for two years, and by the second year a project the program and neighborhood decided on is unveiled.

Its goal is to benefit the neighborhood.

“They appreciate that someone is trying to help the neighborhood better, provide resources, help them with the fundraising and they get to pick the project so were not forcing that on them,” said Bob Rauner, President Partnership Healthy Lincoln. “Like what do they think might make UPCO better, for example, because you want this to be a more pleasant place for kids to come out and see. So what can we do to make that better?”

The event combines healthy living and getting neighbors outside and acquainted with each other. This year’s vendors included free haircuts, a band and even smoothies powered by a bicycle.

The program is in its 12th year. Past projects they completed included building an outdoor classroom in the Belmont neighborhood and landscaping around Park Middle School.

