LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.

“Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release. “Vehicles and other property were also damaged by the gunfire.”

Police add that, according to witness reports, the suspects fired into the crowd as people were leaving for the gathering, before fleeing the area in their vehicle.

“The area will be secured for processing and collection of evidence throughout the day,” LPD said. “Please avoid the area.”

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the drive-by shooting, including video evidence, contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

