Monday Forecast: Sunny, Seasonal & Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mostly sunny, dry and seasonal weather pattern will fall over the 1011 region for the last week of September. Conditions will be pleasant but a little bit breezy and overall precipitation chances are extremely low.

Monday will bring mostly sunny and seasonal conditions. High temperatures will hover right around normal for this time of year... in the mid to upper 70s in eastern and central areas and in the low 80s in the west. It will be a bit breezy outside, with sustained winds from 5-15 mph and gusting up to 20-25 mph. Dry conditions will prevail, and paired with the low relative humidity expected... there is a high fire danger threat for the afternoon. Mostly clear conditions will continue through the overnight and low temperatures will drop to the 40s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The seasonal and sunny pattern will continue into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be much more mild compared to the last few days... coming from the northeast from 5-10 mph. Overnight low temperatures will return to the 40s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

For the next 7 days we will have dry and mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures will generally be in the 70s with a little warm up expected for the end of the week. Overnight low temperatures will be cool... in the 40s for the first half of the week and then in the 50s for the second half.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.