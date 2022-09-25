Monday Forecast: Sunny, Seasonal & Breezy

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mostly sunny, dry and seasonal weather pattern will fall over the 1011 region for the last week of September. Conditions will be pleasant but a little bit breezy and overall precipitation chances are extremely low.

Monday will bring mostly sunny and seasonal conditions. High temperatures will hover right around normal for this time of year... in the mid to upper 70s in eastern and central areas and in the low 80s in the west. It will be a bit breezy outside, with sustained winds from 5-15 mph and gusting up to 20-25 mph. Dry conditions will prevail, and paired with the low relative humidity expected... there is a high fire danger threat for the afternoon. Mostly clear conditions will continue through the overnight and low temperatures will drop to the 40s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

The seasonal and sunny pattern will continue into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be much more mild compared to the last few days... coming from the northeast from 5-10 mph. Overnight low temperatures will return to the 40s.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

For the next 7 days we will have dry and mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures will generally be in the 70s with a little warm up expected for the end of the week. Overnight low temperatures will be cool... in the 40s for the first half of the week and then in the 50s for the second half.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple...
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Warm, Dry & Breezy
Melissa's Saturday Night Forecast
Melissa's Saturday Night Forecast
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Pleasant with Plentiful Sunshine
Melissa's Friday Night Forecast
Melissa's Friday Night Forecast