Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

(Alejandro Granadillo | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m.

The 45 members of Nebraska Task Force One were deployed on Monday. Hurricane Fiona has caused havoc in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.

The Nebraska Task Force was there to get people to safety.

The team of 45 people, mostly firefighters in eastern Nebraska, deployed with a doctor, structural engineer and several K9′s flying out from Lincoln. The task force had never flown to a deployment outside of the continental U.S., so approached this mission differently.

