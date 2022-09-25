Off-duty police detective arrested for DUI following crash, police say

Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city...
Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city bus.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Records)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A police detective in Kansas is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city bus, authorities say.

The Wichita Police Department said in a release Saturday that officers were called to an accident around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 23.

A car and a Wichita public transit bus crashed, but KWCH reports there were no injuries.

When officers talked with the driver of the car, off-duty Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt, officers said they saw signs of impairment.

The investigation was handed over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies booked Hoyt into the Sedgwick County Jail for DUI.

Hoyt has been with the city for 15 years and is a detective in the Investigation Division, according to KWCH.

She was placed on paid administrative leave.

An internal investigation will be conducted when the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office finishes its investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple...
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

Latest News

Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partnered up for an afternoon of crafting, as well...
Cosmic Eye Brewing, Brave Animal Rescue team up for good cause
7 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Seasonal & Breezy
A Ukrainian war photographer exhibited her work in Lincoln
Ukrainian war photographer visits Lincoln
Streets Alive! is an annual event that takes place in a different neighborhood every two years....
Streets Alive! in Lincoln
Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partnered up for an afternoon of crafting, as well...
Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partner up for adoption event