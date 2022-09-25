Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street.

Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound when he went off the road and hit a mailbox.

Burks was taken to Bergan Mercy and declared dead shortly after.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.