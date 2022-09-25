Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha.
According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge.
When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man appeared to have been shot twice.
The victim was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition.
Officials have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.