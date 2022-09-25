Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha.

According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge.

When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man appeared to have been shot twice.

The victim was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Officials have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

