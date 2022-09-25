Weber scores, Nebraska women’s soccer team claims third shutout of season

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s soccer team used a goal in the eighth minute from sophomore Sarah Weber to grab the 1-0 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers (4-4-3, 2-1-0 Big Ten) came out firing early and got on board in the eighth minute. Weber tallied her team-leading fifth goal of the season into the lower-left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

At the intermission, NU held an 11-5 shot advantage over Michigan (5-4-2, 0-2-1 Big Ten), with Weber and junior Eleanor Dale registering a trio of chances apiece.

Both teams had opportunities to score in the second half, but the Huskers held on to the 1-0 lead and recorded their second conference win of the season.

In total, NU outpaced the Wolverines in shots (7-3) in the second half, and 18-8 on the match. Weber finished the afternoon with a team-high five shots, followed closely by Dale and junior Reagan Raabe with four each.

Junior goalkeeper Sami Hauk made four saves in goal for Nebraska’s third clean sheet of the campaign. Nicola Hauk, Raabe, Dale and Gwen Lane joined Hauk in playing the complete 90 minutes.

The Big Red is now 2-10-3 all-time against Michigan as this was the Husker’s first win over the Wolverines since a 5-1 victory in Lincoln in 1997.

Up next, the Huskers stay on the road to face a pair of conference teams in Indiana, with Purdue on Thursday (6 p.m. CT) and Indiana on Sunday (12 p.m. CT).

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple...
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Husker volleyball takes down Ohio State
No. 3 Huskers top No. 7 Ohio State in five-set thriller
Husker volleyball takes down Ohio State
Husker volleyball takes down Ohio St. in 5 sets
Huskers sweep Michigan St.
Huskers sweep Spartans for Cook’s 800th career win
Husker volleyball sweeps Michigan St.
Husker volleyball sweeps Michigan St.