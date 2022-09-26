19-year-old involved in double shooting taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old involved in a double shooting in Lincoln on Sept. 20 has been taken into custody.

Court records show Jason Hernandez was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony on Friday.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $500,000 in Lancaster County Court on Monday.

According to court records, officers believe Hernandez pulled the trigger and shot two other party-goers at a home near 22nd and Dudley.

Witness testimony in a probable cause affidavit describes Hernandez’s actions throughout the night. A witness told police he “had the handgun out and observed him waving it around, (the witness) stated Hernandez pointed the handgun at all the males at the party.” It goes on to say that he predominantly pointed it at a man who was later shot in the chest.

Witnesses also describe Hernandez telling others at the party that he was intoxicated.

The shooting is alleged to have happened in the kitchen. Multiple witnesses detailed hearing a single gunshot and then ensuing chaos. The result left two men with gunshot wounds. The first was an 18-year-old who was shot in the chest. The victim describes the shooting as “intentional”, according to the affidavit. The other victim was a 19-year-old man who was grazed with a bullet on his left shoulder.

Following a search of the home where the shooting occurred, police said they found one shell casing and blood in the kitchen area.

LPD also located one silver and black Glock handgun in the middle of the street. The 18-year-old who was shot in the chest told officers that after he was shot, he took the gun from Hernandez and ran out of the house before making contact with an officer on the scene.

The individual shot in the chest was in stable condition at last check, while the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

