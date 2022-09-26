Beautiful autumn day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring clear skies and mild temperatures Monday afternoon across Nebraska. Clear and cool Monday night and then sunny and warmer Tuesday. Dry weather expected through at least through Sunday.

Mainly sunny and mild in the Lincoln area Monday. Highs in the mid 70s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Seasonal temperatures expected Monday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and cool Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and southwest breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Clear and cool Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s with an east-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and warm across Nebraska on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Most of Nebraska will stay dry through Friday. For the Lincoln area it appears it will remain dry through most of the weekend. The five day precipitation potential shows the possibility of some light rain in western Nebraska on Saturday and Sunday.

Dry for most of the week. Some showers possible Saturday in western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Seasonal temperatures expected this week with mainly dry conditions.

Mainly dry over the next 7 days with typical early fall temperatures. (1011 Weather)

