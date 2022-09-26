Hastings man convicted of manslaughter for December double fatality

Anthony Pingel is convicted of manslaughter after a car crash that killed two teenagers.
Anthony Pingel is convicted of manslaughter after a car crash that killed two teenagers.(Adams County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced for manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed two teenagers last December.

As part of a plea deal 33-year-old Anthony Pingel on Monday pleaded no contest to two counts of felony manslaughter. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI. He had originally been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. Pingel is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.

The fatal accident happened Dec. 12 at an intersection just east of Hastings. The teenagers who died in the crash were 16-year-old Victoria Fleming of Superior and 18-year-old Tristen Owens of Hastings.

According to a sheriff’s report, Pingel’s vehicle was traveling north on Blaine, when it collided with the other car carrying the two victims that was traveling east bound on 12th Street. When officers responded to the scene, they found the two passengers of the car that was hit, dead. The vehicle carrying the victims was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The assault charges are related to injuries suffered by two other passengers riding in the victim’s vehicle.

Investigator’s determined that Pingel was drunk at the time of the accident.

The max penalty for a conviction on felony manslaughter is 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple...
Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified

Latest News

Nice fall weather expected for the next week.
Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Two arrested after weekend pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas Counties
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson
LPD searching for 19-year-old suspect in shooting last week at 22nd and Dudley that injured 2...
Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting