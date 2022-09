LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team opens as a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to Circa Sports. The Huskers enter the game with a 1-3 record, while the Hoosiers are 3-1. Nebraska was off this week with a bye.

The upcoming game against Indiana is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

