Inmate missing from community correctional facility

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Press Release
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Krista Foley #392770 disappeared today after a preapproved visit to a church in the community.

Krista Foley missing from CCC-L
Krista Foley missing from CCC-L(NDCS)

Foley started her sentence on October 27, 2021. She was sentenced to three years on a charge out of Douglas County for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. She has a tentative release date of August 28, 2024.

Foley is a 33-year old white woman, 5′ 1″, 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

