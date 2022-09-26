LIVE at 10:30AM: Update on Nebraska Task Force One’s mission to Puerto Rico

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning after a week-long mission helping with Hurricane Fiona relief.

Monday morning, NE-TF1 will talk about the mission in a press conference at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player above or our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV.

The 45 members were deployed on Sept. 19. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.

The task force was there to get people to safety.

The team, mostly firefighters in eastern Nebraska, deployed with a doctor, structural engineer and several K9′s flying out of Lincoln. They had never flown for a deployment outside of the continental United States.

