LIVE at 10:30AM: Update on Nebraska Task Force One’s mission to Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning after a week-long mission helping with Hurricane Fiona relief.

Monday morning, NE-TF1 will talk about the mission in a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

The 45 members were deployed on Sept. 19. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.

The task force was there to get people to safety.

The team, mostly firefighters in eastern Nebraska, deployed with a doctor, structural engineer and several K9′s flying out of Lincoln. They had never flown for a deployment outside of the continental United States.

NE-TF1 has returned from Puerto Rico safely! Repacking and getting back into the ready state for anything that we may be called to. Always making sure NE-TF1 is ready to serve! pic.twitter.com/CnVgMCL0mO — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) September 25, 2022

