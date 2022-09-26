LIVE AT 3PM: Lincoln Police release information on weekend homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss Sunday’s fatal downtown shooting.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of a man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street on Sunday. Police said they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD adds that victim is believed to be in his 30s, and that they’re working to confirm his identity and notify his family.

Authorities said that the suspect, who they believe is a man, ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

