Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he broke into a west Lincoln business and tried stealing two motorcycles.

Officers were called to Frontier Harley-Davidson, off NW 40th and Highway 6, for a burglary on Friday, at around 8:33 a.m.

LPD said an employee noticed a window had been shattered and two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were missing, a FLHXS motorcycle valued at $20,000 and a RH975 motorcycle valued at $13,500.

According to police, the RH975 bike was found inside a trailer located on the business’ property and the FLHXS bike was found on its side near the trailer.

Investigators said they found merchandise and other items that had been stolen inside the trailer.

LPD said a 36-year-old man was identified as a suspect through security video at the business and the man was still on site when the employee who called police had gotten into work.

Police said the man was arrested during an unrelated call for service. He’s facing burglary charges.

The total loss in merchandise is estimated at $42,000 and the damage is estimated at $4,700.

