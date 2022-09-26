Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified

A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at NW 19th and West O St.

Lincoln Police said the collision occurred at 2:26 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was driving westbound on West “O” Street when a southbound car pulled out in front of him.

Zieger was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other driver was released from the scene with no major injuries.

West O Street was closed between Northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

