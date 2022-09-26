NETF-1 returns from Puerto Rico, prepares for possible deployment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned from Puerto Rico around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and spent Monday packing up their gear for their next deployment.

They were in Puerto Rico helping with Hurricane Fiona relief efforts, and are now eyeing Hurricane Ian churning in the Caribbean and expected to reach Florida by Thursday.

Monday, members of the task force spent the day rehabbing their gear. Some worked to stuff backpacks, patch boats, and replenish water supplies.

Members of NETF-1 spent Monday preparing for their next deployment (Madison Pitsch)

“Our job is just to be ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Dan Ripley, the Task Force Captain said. “A lot of these folks just got back, basically, yesterday, and they spent a little bit of time at home, made sure everything was good there and then quickly turned around, came back to the logistic center here, and are getting things prepared... Ready to go out the door if that need would arise.”

NETF-1 was one of two task forces stationed outside the San Juan Airport. The deployment was about a week, though the task force was ready for anywhere from 14 to 21 days.

“Our team was tasked with search and rescue and reconnaissance of damage assessments to homes, buildings and infrastructure,” Ripley said. “We were working with road closures due to mudslides, {that was} a big part of it. Road closures due to just roads being washed out... When that water comes in, it rushes fast. And with that rush comes mud, and all sorts of debris. And so we encountered a lot of different challenges in regard to how we were able to navigate into our areas of operation.”

When their primary goal of search and rescue was finished, FEMA sent them back home. Now, the task force is preparing for the next disaster, whether the incoming hurricane or something else.

“At this time, it’s unknown. We’re functioning here to be in a state of deployment at any moment’s notice,” Ripley said. “Whether that disaster is a known hurricane that’s coming, or that disaster is something tragic that takes place, that’s just an unplanned event. We’ll be ready to go when they ask for us to help.”

Ripley said if the force is deployed, it’s possible a lot of the people who went to Puerto Rico could be heading to the southern U.S. again for relief efforts there.

