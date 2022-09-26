Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.(VICE News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that the former contractor’s wife Lindsay Mills, an American who has been living with him in Russia, will also be applying for a Russian passport.

The couple had a child in December 2020.

Snowden, who has kept a low profile in Russia and occasionally criticized Russian government policies on social media, said in 2019 that he was willing to return to the U.S. if he’s guaranteed a fair trial.

He hasn’t commented on being granted Russian citizenship.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple...
Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail