‘Quite worrisome’: Fremont Fire Department deals with applicant shortage

Fire departments across the country and in Nebraska are dealing with a shortage of applicants.
By Johan Marin
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the U.S., fire departments wait for their next firefighter applicant to fulfill the current labor shortage.

A shortage that rose since the start of the pandemic. Fremont Fire Department has only hired four to five applicants this year.

“Twenty years ago we used to have possibly 75 to 100 applicants, now we’re only getting a handful of them,” Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said.

The numbers are no different than last year. Now, they’re actually fully staffed, but they still have a long way to go.

“Ten qualified applicants for three or four positions is quite worrisome,” Bernt said.

But Bernt reached out for help and applied to the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant.

It’s a grant Mayor Joey Spellerberg said helps fire departments increase the number of firefighters and also meet the industry’s minimum standards.

“For up to six new firefighters for the department,” Spellerberg said. “There’s a lot of work done by our grant coordinator Chief Bernt within the city of Fremont to put our resources together to be able to apply for that, so again we’re hoping to hear something in October if we receive that.”

Spellerberg also hopes with more people on the team it will pay more attention to the higher number of calls they’ve been getting this year.

“We need to grow with the way Fremont is growing and that is really what our focus is is benefiting the fire department,” Spellerberg said.

Even though the Fremont fire department is fully staffed, they encourage those who are qualified to apply.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher
Lincoln Police make arrest in Sunday’s deadly shooting
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson

Latest News

LPS said it’s making a point to invest in students and staff, and it’s even possible that...
Proposed LPS budget aims to fund new sports, better salaries
Proposed LPS budget aims to fund new sports, better salaries
FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct....
Proposed Nebraska mine raises up to $366M of $1.1B it needs
Nebraska Task Force One returned from Puerto Rico around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and spent Monday...
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico, readies for next mission
Homicide Arrest
Arrest made in weekend homicide