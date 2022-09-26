Tuesday Forecast: Seasonably Warm with Plentiful Sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 1011 region will continue to be dominated by mostly sunny and dry conditions this week. It’ll be pleasant with high temperatures in the 70s to low 80s but will be a little breezy at times.

Comfortable and pleasant conditions are in store for Tuesday! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be a seasonably warm day for most of the area, as average high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds and high level clouds will be seen across the state. We will have an easterly/northeasterly gentle to moderate breeze from 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Mostly clear condition will allow overnight lows to plummet into the upper 30s to mid 40s.... a few areas of patchy frost may develop in the northern/northeastern counties.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

High temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday, in the upper 60s to around 80. It will be coolest along the eastern border and gradually warm up heading west. It’ll be a mostly sunny day once again with a warm breeze from 10-15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.