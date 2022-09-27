Abundant sunshine with warm temperatures Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant fall conditions will continue for the next several days across Nebraska. Cool morning temperatures, mild afternoons with lots of sunshine.
Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday in Lincoln with highs in the upper 70s along with an east-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mainly clear and cool again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 40s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny and cooler on Wednesday with highs around 70 and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Dry conditions expected in eastern Nebraska for the next 7 days. Perhaps a few light showers in central Nebraska by early next week.
The Lincoln area will be mainly dry with near average temperatures over the next 7 days.
