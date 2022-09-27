Abundant sunshine with warm temperatures Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant fall conditions will continue for the next several days across Nebraska. Cool morning temperatures, mild afternoons with lots of sunshine.

Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday in Lincoln with highs in the upper 70s along with an east-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and warm Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and cool again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 40s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Clear and cool Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Sunny and cooler on Wednesday with highs around 70 and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

A bit cooler on Wednesday with lots of sunshine. (1011 Weather)

Dry conditions expected in eastern Nebraska for the next 7 days. Perhaps a few light showers in central Nebraska by early next week.

Some rain will be possible late in the weekend or early next week for parts of central and western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

The Lincoln area will be mainly dry with near average temperatures over the next 7 days.

Dry and pleasant over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.