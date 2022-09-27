“It’s right here all for them”: Project Connect centralizes resources for homeless community

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, the Homeless Coalition and organizers from across the capital city come together to help the homeless population during ‘Project Connect’.

The event brings a whole host of resources to a single location, making it easier for everyone to find what’s best for them. It’s also back to an in-person format for the first time since 2019.

“They don’t have to worry about transportation, they don’t have to worry about trying to get to agencies when they’re open,” said Lee Heflebower, chair of Project Connect. “It’s right here all for them.”

Services included haircuts, medical screenings, photography, and legal help made up just a fraction of what was being offered. The event was sponsored in part by Fiserv.

“It’s a pretty big shift from our normal day jobs at Fiserv,” said Senft, the Director of Product Management at Fiserv. “And so it’s great to be able to get out in the community and really help out those that need a helping hand.”

There were also specialty services geared towards veterans. One is clothing, shoes and hygiene items from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

“Just getting to see how some of these veterans react to getting a new coat, getting some new underwear, some shirt, some socks, some boots,’ said Josh Atanasu with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “The bottom line is we’re just all veterans trying to help each other. No one left behind.”

Hygiene kits, socks, and meals were all up for grabs on the walk out the door as well.

“When you feel good, when you look good, that ability to have a job interview, secure housing and really leveraging all of the facilities that are here, you feel good as a human,” said Cristina Anderson with Fiserv.

Everything is done with the goal of restoring dignity and setting people up for success.

It is expected that in Lincoln 2,500 people will experience homelessness this year. More than 400 people attended the event today.

