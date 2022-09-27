NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala

By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Ogallala.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. MT near mile marker 124 of Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Lincoln MKC was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius, identified as Anke Boudreau, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Prius, John Rosenberg, 77, of Madison, Wisconsin, and driver of the Lincoln, Gary Pollack, 64, of Pinckney, Michigan, were each transported to Ogallala Community Hospital. Both drivers have since been flown to the hospital in Littleton, Colorado with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. I-80 was closed for both directions of travel for approximately 90 minutes.

NSP was assisted on scene by the Ogallala Fire Department, Keith County Sheriff’s Department, Ogallala Police Department, Regional West Medical, Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher
Lincoln Police make arrest in Sunday’s deadly shooting
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
LPS said it’s making a point to invest in students and staff, and it’s even possible that...
Proposed LPS budget aims to fund new sports, better salaries
Proposed LPS budget aims to fund new sports, better salaries
FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct....
Proposed Nebraska mine raises up to $366M of $1.1B it needs