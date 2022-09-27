NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Ogallala.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. MT near mile marker 124 of Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Lincoln MKC was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius, identified as Anke Boudreau, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Prius, John Rosenberg, 77, of Madison, Wisconsin, and driver of the Lincoln, Gary Pollack, 64, of Pinckney, Michigan, were each transported to Ogallala Community Hospital. Both drivers have since been flown to the hospital in Littleton, Colorado with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. I-80 was closed for both directions of travel for approximately 90 minutes.

NSP was assisted on scene by the Ogallala Fire Department, Keith County Sheriff’s Department, Ogallala Police Department, Regional West Medical, Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

