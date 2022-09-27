Over eight pounds of cocaine found in Seward County traffic stop

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over eight pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over eight pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday.(Seward County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over eight pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday.

Members of the Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped an eastbound vehicle for two separate traffic infractions. During the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity due to information provided by the operator. As a result of the suspicion, a second deputy responded with his narcotic detection K9. A K9 sniff was conducted, which resulted in a positive alert and indication to the presence of narcotic odor. A subsequent probable cause was conducted and resulted in the seizure of 8.5 pounds of cocaine.

The operator, identified as 19-year-old Rodrigo Figueroa of Santa Barbara, CA, was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance

19-year-old Rodrigo Figueroa of Santa Barbara, CA,
19-year-old Rodrigo Figueroa of Santa Barbara, CA,(Seward County Sheriff’s Office)

Figueroa was lodged in the Seward County Detention Center pending further court action. The estimated street value of the cocaine is around $100,000.

