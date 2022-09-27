Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher
Lincoln Police make arrest in Sunday’s deadly shooting
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson

Latest News

Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, a father testifies of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers
The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.
Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Democrats unveil spending bill to finance gov’t, aid Ukraine
A graphic shows the location of Nord Stream pipeline 1.
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea