Watch Mickey Joseph’s game-week press conference on CW Nebraska

Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska returns to Big Ten action on Saturday evening when the Huskers play host to Indiana at Memorial Stadium.

Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph is set to speak to media Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. You can watch the press conference live on CW Nebraska.

The matchup marks Nebraska’s 2022 Homecoming contest, with kickoff set for shortly after 6:30 p.m. and television coverage provided by BTN.

Following a bye week last Saturday, the Huskers will be completing a four-game homestand and will look to even their Big Ten record at 1-1. Nebraska dropped its Big Ten opener on Aug. 27 against Northwestern, before playing three consecutive non-conference games. Nebraska enters the contest with Indiana at 1-3 overall, following a loss to No. 6 Oklahoma on Sept. 17.

Where to watch CW Nebraska

The CW is available over the air for area viewers. The CW Nebraska can be found on KCWH channel 18.1 in Lincoln and KNHL 18.1 in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area. Charter/Spectrum customers will find it on channels 15 and 1212 in Lincoln and on channels 16 and 704 in the tri-cities. Viewers are encouraged to check their local listings.

Due to rules from the University of Nebraska, we are not allowed to stream post-practice, game-week and post-game Husker press conferences on our website or social media pages.

