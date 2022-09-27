Wednesday Forecast: Cooling down ahead of weekend warmup

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a seasonable day Tuesday, temperatures will drop on Wednesday into the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening and that will drop overnight temperatures. With that being said, it may be a little chillier Wednesday morning than we have recently seen. A frost advisory is in effect until 8 AM Wednesday for extreme northeast Nebraska. As the day progresses, temperatures look to top off in the low to mid 70s for most areas. In western Nebraska 80s will be possible.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

On Thursday we rebound into the upper 70s in central and eastern Nebraska. Low 80s to near 90 is possible out west. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled, but variable cloudiness seems likely.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The warmup continues Friday through the weekend with 80s across the state. Precipitation chances are low in Lincoln through this timeframe with higher chances in western Nebraska.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

