Busch, Whipple praise players amid Nebraska coaching changes

Nebraska Cornhuskers Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska assistant coaches Bill Busch and Mark Whipple met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since Scott Frost’s firing on September 11th. Both coaches praised the players for their commitment and efforts over the past two weeks.

Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander on September 18th.

“Wow, these players...” Busch said. “Its just incredible how they work, how they come to practice every day, their character... They’ve been through a lot.”

Busch was appointed by interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who served together on LSU’s staff during the Tigers’ 2017 national championship season. Busch is a Nebraska Wesleyan graduate who is in his third stint coaching with the Huskers.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be a coach at Nebraska,” Busch said. “(Players) are ridiculous on how hard they try and what they do.”

Whipple, meanwhile, says the Huskers have increased their competition level at practice this week. Nebraska hosts Indiana on Saturday. The game is sold out and will extend the program’s nation-leading streak to 386 games.

