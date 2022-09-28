Butler County Health Care

By Bronson Gierhan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Address: 372 S 9th Street David City, NE 68632

Phone: (402) 367-1200

Email: laura@bchccnet.org

www.bchccnet.org
Butler County Health Care Center is focused on continuous quality improvement and patient safety. We are committed to ensuring our patents are treated according to the best practice guidelines while receiving care tailored to your needs. We accomplish this through patient and family engagement and new safety and health maintenance programs.

Butler County Health Care Center recently received a Certificate of Achievement for participating in the HRET/Nebraska Hospital Engagement Network (HEN). The hospital achieved extraordinary outcomes in reducing patient harm and providing patient-centered, high quality health care.

