Butler County Health Care

Address: 372 S 9th Street David City, NE 68632

Phone: (402) 367-1200

Email: laura@bchccnet.org

Butler County Health Care Center is focused on continuous quality improvement and patient safety. We are committed to ensuring our patents are treated according to the best practice guidelines while receiving care tailored to your needs. We accomplish this through patient and family engagement and new safety and health maintenance programs.

Butler County Health Care Center recently received a Certificate of Achievement for participating in the HRET/Nebraska Hospital Engagement Network (HEN). The hospital achieved extraordinary outcomes in reducing patient harm and providing patient-centered, high quality health care.