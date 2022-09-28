Children hospitalized in Chase County after semi and bus collide near Champion

By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County near Champion Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene.

Witnesses said a semi and a bus full of school children were involved in a crash that put the school bus on its side. No word yet on the number of children involved.

Witnesses said at least two helicopters and one airplane landed at Chase County Hospital with victims of the crash. The semi-driver’s current condition is unknown.

A semi-truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
A semi-truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.

One grandmother said her grandchild is in Chase County Hospital with a badly-hurt back, memory loss, and is awaiting a CT Scan. She says at least two other children are being flown from Chase County Hospital for more intensive care.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher
Lincoln Police make arrest in Sunday’s deadly shooting
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Children hospitalized in Chase County after semi and bus collide near Champion
Helicopter leaves scene of Chase County crash
Traffic stop yields 8.5 lbs of cocaine
Traffic stop yields 8.5 lbs of cocaine
Project Connect returns to in-person serves over 400 people
Project Connect returns to in-person
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Cooling down ahead of weekend warmup