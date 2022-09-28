Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community.

10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back. But, we can tell you they’re canceling programs right now due to a shortage of workers. Tuesday, we heard from two people who recently left the nonprofit as a result of those standards that are now being enforced.

The standards only apply to those who work or volunteer at City Impact, not the kids they mentor or teach. Former City Impact workers say it’s the standards regarding same-sex relationships that resulted in them leaving. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the standards state any sexual relationship beyond that of a man and a woman is immoral.

“I dedicated, like, my life to this place,” said Tai’an Willaims.

Williams, who is now 19, had been a part of City Impact since the fourth grade and this past spring started volunteering with them. She was then encouraged to apply for an internship with the nonprofit, but then things took a turn.

“I got a text from a now-former employee and he had just told me like, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry, but they have a new standard, new rule,’” Williams said. “Basically, if you volunteer, or if you work there... you can’t, like, support or be in this, like, same-sex marriage, relationship.”

Throughout her time there, Williams said the people she worked with knew she was in a same-sex relationship.

“They were very supportive,” Willaims said. “I didn’t get any like hate or backlash. Also a lot of the kids, they’re finding themselves in that category as well. I think that all of this coming about is a bit confusing.”

Some of that confusion stems from a letter sent out recently from City Impact to families, staff and volunteers, one of the last lines reading “Despite all things we remain committed to welcoming and loving all people at City Impact.”

“They’ve changed leadership at City Impact,” says former City Impact employee Seth Roepke. “And I think with that change, and... they’ve been, like, reworking those standards to fit more of what they want their mission to be. And so... they’ve just been enforcing those things and like putting them more in place.”

Roepke spent nearly four years serving as the Youth and Leadership Director and he left in July when things changed a few months ago.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to agree to those standards,” Roepke said. “I had already hired and also recruited several volunteers who, and I was working with several students who identified with the LGBTQ+ community.”

Several programs have been canceled due to the staff and volunteer shortage.

For Williams, it’s hard to imagine going back, even if things went back to the way they once were.

“Obviously, the people that have accepted and know about my relationship, those are relationships I’m going to keep,” William’s said. “Other than that, I don’t really have anything to say for the others.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.