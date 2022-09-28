Grand Island Tactical Team arrests man after stand-off

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a suspect Wednesday after a short stand-off on the north end of town.

Police Captain Jim Duering said Alejandro Loforte-Escalona, 24, had six felony warrants outstanding. An investigator saw Loforte-Escalona run into a house in the 1500 block of North Locust Street. Police attempted to enter the house, but the residents refused to let them in, denying that Loforte-Escalona was there.

Duering said the the police department’s tactical response team (TRT) was called to the scene because one of the outstanding warrants against Loforte-Escalona was weapons related. Neighbors were warned to shelter in place during the event. Eventually the TRT forced entry into the house and arrested Loforte-Escalona without further incident.

Duering said one of the residents was also arrested, but was not immediately booked on any criminal charges. Duering said there was no gunfire during the incident and no one was injured.

