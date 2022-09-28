Huskers begin preseason practice

The Nebraska Men's Basketball Team begins preseason practice
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened preseason practice on Tuesday. The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex with head coach Fred Hoiberg guiding his players through various drills.

Hoiberg is entering his third season with the Huskers. Hoiberg is learning on a revamped roster to turn the program around after a sluggish 10-win campaign in 2021-22.

The Huskers have nine newcomers on this year’s roster. Lincoln native Sam Griesel joined his home-state school during the off-season, along with SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and Blaise Keita, the #1-ranked JUCO center.

Nebraska will host its Husker Hoops Opening Night event on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are scheduled to officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday, November 7th against Maine.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher
Lincoln Police make arrest in Sunday’s deadly shooting
A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson
Lincoln Police are calling a suspicious death at 18th & “O” on Saturday night a homicide.
Lincoln Police investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run

Latest News

Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph discusses how the Huskers are using this week to reset against...
Rejuvenated Huskers focus on Indiana
Husker VB players step up in crunch time
Husker VB players step up in crunch time
Nebraska fans packed Memorial Stadium for the 2019 season opener against South Alabama on...
Nebraska vs. Indiana sold out
The Mash-Up: Week 5
The Mash-Up: Week 5