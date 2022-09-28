Huskers begin preseason practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened preseason practice on Tuesday. The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex with head coach Fred Hoiberg guiding his players through various drills.

Hoiberg is entering his third season with the Huskers. Hoiberg is learning on a revamped roster to turn the program around after a sluggish 10-win campaign in 2021-22.

The Huskers have nine newcomers on this year’s roster. Lincoln native Sam Griesel joined his home-state school during the off-season, along with SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and Blaise Keita, the #1-ranked JUCO center.

Nebraska will host its Husker Hoops Opening Night event on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are scheduled to officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday, November 7th against Maine.

