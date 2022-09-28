Large sports complex coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is coming to the Capital City.

The City of Lincoln, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, and other community partners made the announcement on Wednesday morning about the Lincoln Youth Complex.

Lincoln Sports Complex2 (Lincoln Chamber of Commerce)

The new complex, which will feature eight turf fields, will go near Oak Lake Park on the southeast side of N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway.

Included will be six youth fields, one of which will be the new home of Homer’s Heroes, and two championship fields.

The championship fields will be the new home fields for the Nebraska Wesleyan baseball and softball programs.

The outfields of the youth fields will also be used for flag football, soccer, lacrosse, and other sports.

“There is a dire need to expand our youth sports facilities and provide a destination for more people than ever before,” Jeff Maul, Executive Director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “LYC is designed to be a space for players of all backgrounds and abilities to come together and play.”

The facility will also include a playground and parking for 750 vehicles.

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2023 and be completed in Fall 2024.

