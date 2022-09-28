Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.

The two occupants of the Forester, identified as Joyce Glaesemann, 74, and William Glaesemann, 75, both of Lincoln, passed away as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi, Victor Hernandez, 46, of New Mexico, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, Morrill County EMS, Bayard Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, NDOT, and NSP all responded to the crash.

