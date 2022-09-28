Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening.

At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland. Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The Nebraska State Patrol said he was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ryan Schuman, 32.

The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office have requested assistance in the investigation from the Nebraska State Patrol. The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

NSP said investigators have identified all parties involved in the incident and have determined there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Trailer with bat feces stolen
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala

Latest News

Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Lincoln Youth Complex
Lincoln Youth Complex announced
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island