People’s City Mission coat drive begins Saturday

People's City Mission is in need of winter clothing items. The Mission partnered with Lincoln's YMCAs to collect new and gently used coats for Lincoln's needy.
By Kloee Sander
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The People’s City Mission and Lincoln’s YMCAs are partnering to collect new or gently used coats for people in need in Lincoln.

They received 2,300 coats in last year’s drive.

People who donate a coat will receive a “Try the Y” week pass, which is valid till the end of the year. Current YMCA members who donate will be entered to win a free membership for next year.

Coats will be handed out at the Help Center starting with a kickoff on Nov. 4 and then available at the Mission’s “shopping days,” where people 200% above the poverty line and lower can receive household items and essentials for free.

“Right now, as it transitions into the colder weather, we are seeing a lot of people needing lighter weight, heavy weight coats,” said Director of the Help Center Art Wilson. “Hats, gloves, scarfs, those other type of winter wear is always in need for the cold months.”

The drive begins Saturday and goes through October 21. People can drop off coats at a YMCA, the Mission’s Help Center or in a toss box across Lincoln. Other donations can also be dropped off at the Help Center and toss boxes.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Trailer with bat feces stolen
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala

Latest News

ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
The nonprofit aims to raise $170,000 through the Radiothon on Thursday.
Radiothon aims to raise $170,000 on Team Jack Day
The coat drive begins on Saturday, October 1 and ends October 21. Coats can be dropped off at...
People's City Mission's Coat Drive begins Saturday
Bettys meet Bettys at the Zoo
Bettys meet the two Bettys at the Zoo