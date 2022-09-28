People’s City Mission coat drive begins Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The People’s City Mission and Lincoln’s YMCAs are partnering to collect new or gently used coats for people in need in Lincoln.

They received 2,300 coats in last year’s drive.

People who donate a coat will receive a “Try the Y” week pass, which is valid till the end of the year. Current YMCA members who donate will be entered to win a free membership for next year.

Coats will be handed out at the Help Center starting with a kickoff on Nov. 4 and then available at the Mission’s “shopping days,” where people 200% above the poverty line and lower can receive household items and essentials for free.

“Right now, as it transitions into the colder weather, we are seeing a lot of people needing lighter weight, heavy weight coats,” said Director of the Help Center Art Wilson. “Hats, gloves, scarfs, those other type of winter wear is always in need for the cold months.”

The drive begins Saturday and goes through October 21. People can drop off coats at a YMCA, the Mission’s Help Center or in a toss box across Lincoln. Other donations can also be dropped off at the Help Center and toss boxes.

