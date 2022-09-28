Police recruit dies after collapsing during defensive tactics training

Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a...
Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.(Arlington Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – A police recruit in Texas died after he collapsed during a training exercise over the weekend.

According to the Arlington Police Department, recruit officer Marquis Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday.

The department said during a defensive tactics training Friday, Kennedy indicated to training staff that he was not feeling well. He was told to sit with a member of the training staff for further evaluation. A short time later, he collapsed.

The department said training staff immediately began CPR on Kennedy until he was rushed to the hospital by EMS.

Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday, but his cause of death is unknown at this time.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25.

Kennedy’s family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher
Lincoln Police make arrest in Sunday’s deadly shooting
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson

Latest News

Crews from LES head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
LES crews head to Florida to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding in Key West.
VIDEO: Home flooded in Key West
Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric reveals she has breast cancer
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry