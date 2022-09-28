Radiothon aims to raise $170,000 on Team Jack Day

The nonprofit aims to raise $170,000 through the Radiothon on Thursday.
By Kloee Sander
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Team Jack, a Nebraska-based nonprofit that raises money for childhood brain cancer research, is hosting its 10th annual Radiothon on “Team Jack Day,” Sept. 29. They hope to raise $170,000. If they meet their goal, the nonprofit will have raised a total of $1 million in the last ten years.

The radiothon will be in in Elwood, Nebraska. During the event, children and families who have been impacted by childhood brain cancer will tell their stories, and listeners can call in. Throughout the day, Team Jack and its partners will also be giving away cash, football tickets, air pods and other prizes for people who donate or buy raffle tickets. Prizes will be given out hourly between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“It has been an awesome 10 years; we look forward to the next ten years, but we really hope within the next ten years we find a cure,” said Radiothon host Cody Thomas. “We know every dollar that will donated on Team Jack Day or any day can really help us in that fight.”

People can listen on over 20 radio stations or listen live through the Team Jack Foundation’s website.

