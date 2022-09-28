Sunny and a little cooler Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Canadian high pressure over Iowa will bring cooler temperatures to Nebraska on Wednesday. Above average temperatures return to the area Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Mainly sunny and cooler Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the low 70s with an east-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

A little cooler on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and cool once again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the mid 40s with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cool night time temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Thursday with afternoon high temperatures rebounding to the upper 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph in the afternoon.

Breezy and warmer on Thursday with lots of sunshine. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm for Friday. Highs in the lower 80s with a south wind continuing 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. (1011 Weather)

The seven day precipitation map shows us that very little rain, if any, will fall in eastern Nebraska. Some showers will be possible in central and western Nebraska late in the weekend into early next week.

Dry in the east, light showers possible in central Nebraska starting the second half of the weekend into early next week. (1011 Weather)

Dry and warm over the next 7 days in the Lincoln area. Slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

Near or above average temperatures expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

