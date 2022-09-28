Thursday Forecast: Above average temperatures on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday, but we expect highs to be around 80 come Thursday.

Another cool start is in store on Thursday, but the Capital City will quickly warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon hours. The farther west you go, the warmer it will be. Central Nebraska hovers around 80 with mid to upper 80s possible in the west. An isolated shower or storm is possible with better coverage in western Nebraska.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

By Friday, temperatures warm up a little bit more. Low 80s are the forecast in central and eastern areas with upper 80s in the western half of 10-11 country. Once again, an isolated shower or two is possible, but higher chances stay in the west.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We will remain in the 80s Saturday and Sunday with the panhandle being a little bit cooler. Precipitation chances remain low in most locations, but the good news is drought stricken areas out west continue to have daily rain chances.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

