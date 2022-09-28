Thursday Forecast: Above average temperatures on the way

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday, but we expect highs to be around 80 come Thursday.

Another cool start is in store on Thursday, but the Capital City will quickly warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon hours. The farther west you go, the warmer it will be. Central Nebraska hovers around 80 with mid to upper 80s possible in the west. An isolated shower or storm is possible with better coverage in western Nebraska.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

By Friday, temperatures warm up a little bit more. Low 80s are the forecast in central and eastern areas with upper 80s in the western half of 10-11 country. Once again, an isolated shower or two is possible, but higher chances stay in the west.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

We will remain in the 80s Saturday and Sunday with the panhandle being a little bit cooler. Precipitation chances remain low in most locations, but the good news is drought stricken areas out west continue to have daily rain chances.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Trailer with bat feces stolen
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala

Latest News

A little cooler on Wednesday.
Sunny and a little cooler Wednesday
Pleasant fall conditions expected to round out September and begin October.
Bill's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Cooling down ahead of weekend warmup