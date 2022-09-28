Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping.

Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.

“They hooked the trailer up and took off with a tiny little truck pulling a 14-foot trailer full of 500 to 700 pounds of bat feces,” owner Steve Borland said.

Part of Borland’s job includes removing pests like mice and bats from attics and the droppings they leave behind. Using long hoses, they vacuum the remnants and other debris from homes into large bags in their trailer. Inside the stolen trailer, there was also equipment such as the vacuum, hose, and PPE.

“But that’s all they got,” Borland said. “The trailer, the equipment, and 700 pounds of bat guano.”

Borland is taking the high road in this fecal faux pas.

“I’m just glad we didn’t lose anything we can’t easily replace,” Borland said. “and nobody got hurt.”

The company filed a police report but as of now its contents, totaling up to about $15,000, are still missing.

