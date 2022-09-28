UNL hosts homecoming events leading up to Saturday’s game against Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - This year’s University of Nebraska–Lincoln homecoming week runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 and will carry the theme “Husker Throwback.”

A Multicultural Social — hosted by the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color, Nebraska Alumni Association and Alumni of Color Network — will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Wick Alumni Center. Distinguished alumni Norberto Ayala-Flores, Susana (Brizuela) Eshleman, Nicholas Gordon, Maurice Kimsey II, Aaron LaPointe, Phuong Nguyen, LaChandra Pye and Anitra (Webster) Warrior will be honored. For more information and to register, visit https://go.unl.edu/rfc5.

A homecoming concert featuring hip-hop artist Duckwrth with special guest Caleborate will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The concert, presented by the University Program Council and local radio station 106.3 KFRX, is free for current, fee-paying undergraduate and graduate students and $10 for faculty, staff and the public. Students should visit UPC Nebraska on Instagram, @upcnebraska, to learn how to acquire their free ticket. Tickets for faculty, staff and the public can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The Nebraska Alumni Association will host one-hour campus tours leaving from the Wick Alumni Center at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 29 and 30. Pre-registration is required. Email wkempcke@huskeralum.org to make a reservation.

On Sept. 30, student lawn displays will be completed by 10:30 a.m. and judged at noon.

The Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Hall of Fame Luncheon — hosted by the Nebraska Alumni Association, Alumni of Color Network, Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services — will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Wick Alumni Center. Inducted into the Hall of Fame will be Kevin Abourezk, Lawrence Chatters, Austin Peña, Joyce Sohl, John Tessalee and Catherine Wilson. Alumni, faculty, staff, students and members of the Husker community are welcome to attend this free event, but registration is required. To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/z2d4.

The Cornstock Festival, which is free and open to the public, is 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 on the plaza immediately east of Memorial Stadium. The event will feature a performance by indie pop band Parking Lot Party; food available for purchase from Kona Ice, Mary Ellen’s, New Day Coffee and Smoothies, and Porkccentric; carnival rides; face painters; balloon artists; a photo booth; and 1,200 ears of grilled corn to be given away for free.

The annual homecoming parade starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. The free public parade will start south of the Nebraska Union, moving east on R Street, north on 16th Street and west on Vine Street to the East Stadium plaza. In addition to floats built by registered student organizations and community groups, participants include the Cornhusker Marching Band, the Spirit Squad, 2022 homecoming royalty and student groups. The homecoming jester competition will follow the parade on the East Stadium plaza.

The Gaughan Center will host a Multicultural Homecoming Cocktail Mixer from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30. Alumni, faculty, staff and members of the Husker community who are 21 or older are welcome to attend this free event and will receive a complimentary cocktail. A cash bar will also be provided. The event is co-sponsored by the Nebraska Alumni Association and the Alumni of Color Network. For more information and to register, visit https://go.unl.edu/swn6.

Blood drives will be held during the week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26-28 in the Nebraska Union’s Centennial Room and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Nebraska East Union’s Great Plains Room.

In addition, a canned food drive to benefit the Husker Pantry will occur during the week, with donations due between 2 and 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the University Health Center’s north entrance, near the pantry. Donations can also be made via the pantry’s Amazon wishlist at https://go.unl.edu/wfdg.

Elections of royalty will take place on students’ MyRED portal Sept. 28 and 29. Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of the Nebraska-Indiana football game on Oct. 1.

